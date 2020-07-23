Kenya: Government Offices Dealt a Blow As Covid-19 Infections Rise

Covid-19 is threatening to shut down the government after hundreds of civil servants, some holding critical offices, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rising infections, now in their hundreds every 24 hours, have caused panic and fear in Parliament, the Judiciary, the ministries, parastatals, state departments and agencies, with a majority of staff working from home.

Infections with the virus, which has paralysed the global economy, spiralled after President Kenyatta, whose State House is among the offices affected, lifted cessation of movement on Nairobi and Mombasa, the Covid-19 hotspots.

With the house on the hill locked down after four staff contracted the virus, Mr Kenyatta has been operating from his Harambee House office.

State House staff are now operating from various offices, including the Kenyatta International Conventional Centre and Harambee House Annex.

SENIOR OFFICERS

The infected civil servants include senior officers in the Public Service Commission (PSC), a senior official in the Communication ministry, four MPs, and 50 staff in Parliament.

Public offices hard hit by the virus include Parliament, the courts, the ICT ministry, the National Treasury, Prisons and the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"For the PSC, one of the commissioners has tested positive and they have since closed the offices. The staff will be tested on July 27. Only those who test negative will be allowed into the building," a source told the Nation yesterday.

At the Treasury, 20 per cent of the staff have contracted the virus, while 15 PSC staff had tested positive by July 1.

Jolted, the government will on July 27 launch mass targeted testing of all the staff as it seeks to establish the extent of spread of the disease.

SELF-ISOLATION

"In this regard, all staff and interns will be required to proceed on self-isolation at home. During this period, access to commission offices will be restricted, except where there is prior clearance by the Secretary and CEO," Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua wrote in memo dated July 10.

On Saturday, all public offices at Telposta Towers offices were fumigated, as were those in Uchumi House.

Meanwhile, the Makadara Law Courts yesterday suspended operations for 14 days after recording two coronavirus cases. Chief Registrar Anne Amadi ordered the station closed and directed magistrates and staff to proceed on self-quarantine. The court premises will be disinfected while they are away.

MILIMANI LAW COURTS

The Milimani Law Courts will be shut down on Friday to allow fumigation, on Saturday. Operations will resume on Monday.

The rising infections in state offices have been linked to lack of discipline among staff. In his memo, Mr Kinyua said civil servants were not observing regulations contained in the four circulars issued earlier.

In a circular sent to all heads of state corporations and departments, Mr Kinyua on Monday night warned them against letting those working under them to continue flouting Covid-19 prevention rules.

"It has been noted with a lot of concern that public servants have not been strictly following the measures, hence exposing themselves, colleagues and their families to the risk of Covid-19 infection and fatalities," he said.

He ordered that all employees, aged 58 and above, and those with pre-existing conditions work from home and be provided with face masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment.

MEDICAL CERTIFICATE

All civil servants returning to work after quarantine and isolation must have a medical certificate to prove that they are Covid-19 free.

"Officers on self-quarantine will be required to report to their duty stations after the expiry of 14 days. No public officer will be allowed to return to work without fulfilling these conditions," Mr Kinyua said.

In a separate memo on Monday, Mr Kinyua barred certain Cabinet secretaries (CSs) from traveling outside Nairobi for a week. They have been travelling around the country reviving stalled development projects and launching new ones aimed at consolidating President Kenyatta's legacy.

Additional reporting by Joseph Wangui