Rwanda: Nyinawumuntu On Her Plan to Go Into Men's Football Coaching

GRACE Nyinawumuntu has been in football for as long as she can remember.

She played - at club level and for the national team, then she was a referee before embarking on her coaching career. Arguably, Nyinawumuntu is the most famous name that the country has ever produced in women's football.

The retired central defender, who was Rwanda's first international female referee in 2004, won a record eight consecutive league titles as head coach of the AS Kigali women's football club. She was also the national team's head coach for three years between 2014 and 2017.

After three years since her controversial dismissal at AS Kigali, Nyinawumuntu says that she is considering to venture in men's football and "I hope opportunities will come".

"I never imagined working in men's football before, but right now I am certain it is where I want to be. I believe I have all the necessary qualifications and experience," she told Times Sport in an exclusive interview.

"Either for the head coach or assistant coach role, I am available and open for offers. I know I can do a great job. All I need is for one team to believe in my abilities, and I will not disappoint their faith in me."

"Football is a male-dominated sport, even in women's football. That is why it's always difficult for women coaches to break into it and earn their place, but I am motivated to try."

"If given a chance, and not held to a different set of standards than our male counterparts, I am confident I would succeed and inspire the next generation of women in football coaching."

Nyinawumuntu is one of the seven candidates for the coaching position at the soon to be launched PSG Academy in Rwanda. She is remarkably experienced and has won several awards for her role in the development of women football in the country.

