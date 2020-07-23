Rwanda: Covid-19 - More 21 Cases Confirmed in Kigali

22 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, July 22 recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases, most of whom were detected in Kigali.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 21 were confirmed in Kigali and were said to be contacts of positive cases as well as residents of villages under lockdown in the capital.

Since the end of last month, Kigali experienced a hike in confirmed cases after a few months of being considered as one the safest locations in the country vis-à-vis the pandemic.

Other new cases include 6 reported from Rusizi district, four confirmed in Nyamasheke district, two detected in Kirehe district and another one in Ngoma district.

On the same day, the country recorded 19 recoveries.

The results were obtained from 4,613 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda has carried out 225,652 sample tests since mid-March when the first case of this pandemic was confirmed on the country's soil.

Since outbreak, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 1,689 Covid-19 cases of whom 867 have already recovered.

The pandemic has also claimed lives of five people, two of whom being peacekeepers serving on a UN mission.

