South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Kwazulu-Natal Residents to Use Water Prudently As Water Levels Remain Below Average

22 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal had urged residents in the province to use water prudently as water levels remain below average.

A weekly dam levels report issued by the Department has shown a marginal decline in the province's dam levels from 60,2% last week to 59,8% this week.

The Albert Falls dam which flows in the Umgeni River just outside Pietermaritzburg, is at a devastating 39,8% this week from last week's 40,4%.

Also recording a below average percentage is the Pongolapoort Dam in Northern KwaZulu-Natal at 42,5% this week from 42,6% in the previous week. In a similar period last year, the Dam recorded 45,3%.

Meanwhile, the Goedertrouw Dam has recorded 54,2% this week from 54,5% last week. The Hazelmere Dam located on the Mdloti River is at 52,2% from 53,0% last week. It was slightly lower this time last year when it stood at 48,7%.

However, some dams in the province have recorded an above average percentage such as the Midmar Dam which is at 97,1% from 97,5% last week.

The Inanda and Nagle Dams are at 85,2% and 80,7% respectively. When compared to the previous week, they stood at 85,7% and81,7%.

The Driel Barrage in the North Coast has maintained a 98,7% mark in two consecutive weeks.

The Wagendrift Dam located on the Bushman's River, upstream of Estcourt remains above average at 97,9% from last week's 98,2%.

The Ntshingwayo Dam located on the Ingagane River is this week at 71, 1% from 72,5% in the previous week.

The Department has reiterated its call to augment supply to communities that continue to experience water supply challenges. This is as Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to table the 2020/21 Budget on 23 July 2020, which will outline priorities that are aimed at improving water and sanitation services and COVID-19 interventions.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

