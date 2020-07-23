Kenya: Covid-19 - Most of the Dead Had Diabetes, Hypertension

One in three patients who died from Covid-19 had hypertension or diabetes, the Ministry of Health said as it reported 10 new deaths and 637 infections.

"Hypertension is at 17 per cent, diabetes at 15 per cent while chronic lung diseases are at 10 per cent. Cancer deaths are at 10 per cent while HIV patients represent four per cent," acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth said yesterday.

He added that the country's case fatality rate is 1.9 per cent compared to the global average of 6.7.

"Babies and toddlers fair relatively well. We have registered a single mortality in this group - a six-year-old who had a pre-existing condition," he said.

Dr Amoth added that the government has worked out guidelines to ensure the continuity of services for people with non-communicable diseases across the country.

During the briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said total deaths now number 260 while confirmed cases are 14,805.

At the same time, the country recorded 499 home recoveries. He added that 93 were in hospital.

"Sceptics questioned the value of this programme but we have been vindicated with the success," he said.

The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus now stands at 6,757.

Of the new cases, some 361 are males while 276 are female aged between one and 88.

Dr Aman highlighted the rising numbers in Kiambu, which has recorded 274 cases in just a week compared to Mombasa's 85.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Mombasa continues to fall.

The new cases are spread out across the country as follows: Nairobi has 342, Machakos (85) Kajiado (57), Kiambu (51), Nakuru (22), Mombasa (17), Nyeri (13), Busia (10), Murang'a (9), Uasin Gishu (six), Bomet (five), Kericho (three), Kisii (three), Marsabit (two), and Narok, Vihiga, Meru, Garissa, Embu, Kakamega, Kisumu Kitui, Laikipia, Kilifi and Homa Bay one each.

Kenya is ranked at number nine in terms of disease burden in Africa with South Africa being in position one followed by Egypt and Algeria.