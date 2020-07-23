South Africa: Parliament Wishes Deputy President David Mabuza Speedy Recovery

press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have received an apology from Deputy President Mr David Mabuza, that he is unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health.

The Deputy President was scheduled to answer oral questions in the NCOP on Thursday, 24 July, and in the NA next week, on 30 July.

The Deputy President has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery.

The Presiding Officers have wished the Deputy President a speedy recovery.