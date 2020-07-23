Malawi: Govt Will Not Entertain Corruption and Laziness

22 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Lingson Berekenyama said government will not entertain corruption and laziness in various public institutions.

The Minister made the remarks on Monday when he visited National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) offices in Lilongwe.

"The ministry will ensure that whosoever was and is still involved in hook and crook businesses in the Local government bodies should be brought to book and face the law," Berekenyama said.

He also appealed to ministry members to ensure that no one is entangled in such behaviors by reporting them to relevant authorities so that they can eliminate malpractices in public sector.

"We need to run with our President,, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's vision of clearing the corrupt practices that have become a norm in our country," he said.

Executive Director of NLGFC, Alifeyo Banda said the committee will ensure that members of staff are not involved in any corruption and laziness so that they can meet the vision of the President.

However, he said since April 1, 2018, government merged them with Local Development Fund to eliminate replications and overlaps.

"We have managed to avoid duplication of functions and provide better services to communities through councils that get their finances from Government and donors through our committee," Banda said.

National Local Government Finance Committee is a constitutional body established under Section 149 of 1994 of the republican constitution and Local Government Act, 1998 Section 45.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.