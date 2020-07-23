Tanzania: Magufuli Lashes Out At Pccb Over 'Double Standards'

22 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Wednesday directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to mend the way it conducts business to cleanse an image that is being tainted by a few.

Dr Magufuli ordered the anti-corruption body to deal with unscrupulous staff, who have embraced unethical ways contrary to their terms of service.

He challenged PCCB for applying double standards when it comes to dealing with corruption related cases that the involves officials within organ.

He said cases were neither taken to court nor were the involved jailed with an excuse of recovering money.

"Why don't they recover while in court," asked President giving the example of a former employee named Khulthum whose case took so long until he had to intervene.

Magufuli was speaking in Dodoma during the inauguration of PCCB Chamwino District office which was constructed at a cost of Sh143 million.

He called for fairness regardless of the status of those involved in the case.

"You are doing a good job at a "B" plus rate, but there are about five per cent of PCCB officials who are trying to distort your good image," said the Head of State.

"As your leader, I want you to totally change. I want you to graduate to the "A" rate."

