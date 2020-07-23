Nigeria: SSS Chief Breaches Airport Protocol, Slaps Security Officer - FAAN

22 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The head of the State Security Services (SSS, also called DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Safiyanu Abba, has been accused of slapping a security officer at the airport.

On Wednesday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said Mr Abba breached the security protocol and assaulted the officer for calling him to order on Friday.

FAAN said the SSS boss had prevented security officers at the airport from performing a mandatory check on a passenger.

"We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

"This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm," the statement shared via its Twitter account read.

BREACH OF SECURITY PROCEDURE AND ASSAULT ON AVSEC OFFICER BY HEAD OF DSS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL OF NAIA ABUJA

- Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) July 22, 2020

FAAN condemned the action, describing it as an abuse of power and the security process in our airport.

The spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunaya, was yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES's enquiries at the time of filing this report.

