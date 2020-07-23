Nigeria: Lagos Covid-19 Enforcement Team Attacked, Shot At Hotel - Official

22 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission who were enforcing the ban on social gathering were allegedly attacked and shot at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja on Friday night, the technical Adviser to the Commission, Seun Awojobi, has said.

The official said the hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises, flouting the state government's directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.

He did not give further details on the incident.

Lanre Mojola, the director-general of the commission, affirmed that the hotel was sealed, saying that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.

"Citizens should take responsibility and fight against the COVID-19 more seriously to complement the efforts of the government to curb spread of the virus," he said.

The commission, in a statement Wednesday, disclosed that it sealed over 10 social and religious centres over non-compliance with the directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gathering.

The enforcement team, led by Mr Mojola, sealed the Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, and Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

Mr Mojola enjoined the public to continue to register their businesses in line with the "Register to Open lnitiative" of the government on www.lasgsafetyreg.com, to ensure adequate space management and preparation against when such businesses will be allowed to open.

He sounded a note of warning to other facilities in the state, stating that the commission would continue to shut down erring and non-compliant facilities across the state.

Mr Mojola reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask always "as it ensures that you are keeping yourself and other people around you from being infected,".(NAN).

