Nigeria: Security Guard Jailed for Raping Seven-Year-Old Girl

22 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

A magistrates' court in Igarra, Edo, on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old security guard, Sunday Akpeji, to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a seven-year-old girl. The police had charged Akpeji with defilement.

Magistrate Nosa Musoe held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubts with the evidence tendered in court.

"The prosecution's evidence is overwhelming and I hereby find Akpeji guilty.

"I sentence the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour without any option of fine," the magistrate said.

The magistrate also ordered that the convict be taken to the Auchi correctional centre to serve his jail term.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Obeze Samuel, told the court that the convict committed the offence on the night of August 19, 2019, at Enwan/Ososo Road, Uffa Quarters, Igarra in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

Mr Samuel said the convict, who is a security guard in the compound, raped the minor at night when she got out to ease herself.

The offence, he said, is punishable Under Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State. (NAN)

