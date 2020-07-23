Somalia: Uganda Deploys Combat Aircraft to Support Peacekeeping Operations in Somalia

22 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Soldiers in the 17th Battle Group of the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) exit AMISOM's Forward Operating Base before a patrol on October 11, 2016 in Barawe, Somalia. The city of Barawe was a stronghold for the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia's southern coast, but were driven out by the Somali Government and AMISOM in 2014. Al-Shabaab continues to fight in the region with counter-insurgency tactics. Somalia is on the brink of its first parliamentary elections since 1984, but issues with security and disagreements in the election process have led to delays. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

The Ugandan military on Tuesday announced that it will deploy combat aircraft to support the peacekeeping in Somalia.

The spokesman of Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Richard Karemire said the aircraft will support to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ground troops in the Horn of the African country.

The East African country was the first to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007.

Ugandan soldiers form a large part of the 22,000-strong African Union (AU) peacekeeping force that defends Somalia's weak Western-backed government against the Islamist insurgents.

The Ugandan soldiers under Amisom carried out offensives and drove out Alshabab out of Mogadishu and other Somali cities between 2011 and 2014. Somali government forces were involved in the operations, but mostly in minor and peripheral roles.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

