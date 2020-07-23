Nigeria: The Rise of Virtual Sports and How Betpawa Changed the Game

press release

2020 has been an unprecedented year thus far, and it's showing no signs of changing. Countless industries have experienced incredible changes. The online gambling industry is one of them, with companies like betpawa.ng helping to drive these changes.

When major sporting events ground to a halt, the betPawa app and site stepped in, offering a wealth of virtual sports to keep online betting fans happy. Many of the world's biggest events have since reopened but these games are still being enjoyed by players throughout Nigeria, making online virtual sports on betPawa.ng one of 2020's hottest activities.

Virtual Betting on betpawa.ng

Virtual sports mimic the best online betting markets, allowing players to simulate sports like football on their devices.

You don't need to pay for a premium satellite subscription; you don't even need to wait for those Saturday afternoon kick-off times! Virtual sports run around-the-clock and are available on-demand. If you feel like placing a wager, just click on your chosen league, place a bet, and watch it unfold.

That's all there is to it.

Football is the biggest sport in Nigeria. We have a passion for leading European leagues, where many top Nigerian players ply their trades. It's no surprise, therefore, that betPawa has focused on this sport and these leagues, which means you can bet on world-famous teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea, and countless others.

And just like betPawa's sportsbook, you can bet on their virtual sports from just ₦1. Their famous win bonus is also available on all bets with 3 legs or more, with a 250% win bonus for bets with 30 legs.

How to bet on Virtual Sports

If you know how to place sports bets, then you know how to bet on virtual sports. There is really nothing to it.

That's because they are designed to simulate the real thing. When you visit the virtual sports section on betPawa, you'll notice three different top-flight leagues: English, Spanish and Italian.

Each of these has a full "matchday" spanning 10 games and 20 teams. These matchdays occur every 5 minutes. In total, there are 8,640 matches you can bet on each day.

Once you select your chosen league, just click on any game. You'll see a number of betting markets, including Both Teams to Score, Win/Lose/Draw, Half-time/Full-time, and Over/Under.

You've got 5 minutes to place your bets between each set of fixtures. These odds are also reflective of teams' real-life abilities and skills.

For instance, if Liverpool is playing Watford at home, you can expect odds to be heavily in favour of the home side (sorry, Watford fans!).

All of this means that virtual sports operate much like the real thing. Except, you don't need to wait weeks, days, or even hours for games to begin.

Tips and Predictions

Sports betting tips and predictions won't help you with virtual sports. These games are not influenced by player form, refereeing decisions, and countless other variables that impact real life sports. Instead, outcomes are determined by a random number generator, which ensures that every outcome is random and fair.

A random number generator can't be predicted -- that's the whole point. It's still fun to look at form and use this to judge a game's outcome, but you can't predict an RNG outcome for the same reason you can't predict a dice roll.

If you're new to these games, we recommend sticking with bets that you know and are familiar with, whether that means simply choosing a winner for every game, betting on the popular Both Teams to Score market, or Over/Under 2.5 Goals.

Why are Virtual Sports Popular?

The popularity of virtual sports has exploded in 2020. Players are keen to get their sporting fix and this hasn't always been readily available. However, even after leagues like the EPL and La Liga restarted, virtual sports remained popular. That's because:

1. They are instant

With virtual sports, it doesn't take 90 minutes plus stoppage time and breaks to get a result. Everything happens instantly and as soon as one game finishes, another one begins.

It's all about instant gratification. That's one of the main reasons virtual sports have become so popular recently.

2. They are always available

On average, European football leagues show 10 games a week. Many of these are spread over the weekend and are often shown together on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Some games are also shown on weekday evenings.

But what about the rest of the time? What happens if you have some free time on a Tuesday night and fancy betting on a game of EPL football? You can't just get Jurgen Klopp on the phone and ask him to call the boys for a kick around against Man City.

But with virtual sports, that's essentially what you can do. You don't need to wait for games to come to you. They are there when you want them.

3. They are easy

Betting on virtual sports is just as easy as betting on the real thing, if not more so.

You don't need much prior experience. You don't even need to know the teams that you're betting on. It's all about the odds. This is all you really need to focus on.

Conclusion: The Future of Betting

betPawa.ng is one of Nigeria's biggest sports betting destinations, showcasing sports such as football, basketball, and tennis. It offers live betting markets on leagues like the English Premier League and Serie A. It also has a plethora of games, plus multiple jackpots each week.

But it's the virtual sports section that has caught our eye in 2020. These games are great at any time of day; whether you're stuck in lockdown and desperate for some sporting action or looking for a quick bet before a big game or during half-time.

Click onto www.betpawa.ng today to try these games for yourself and to see what all the fuss is about. And remember, the next time the Premier League takes a break, La Liga shuts down, or you're looking for some instant action, virtual sports are waiting for you.

Terms & Conditions apply. Bet responsibly. 18+. Licence No: 00-3633