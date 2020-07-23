Tanzania: Magufuli Tells Security Organs to Avoid Using Force During Campaigns

22 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has Wednesday, July 22 called on the Police to desist from use of unnecessary force during the campaigns ahead of the October 28 General Elections.

The campaigns, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) schedule, are slated to kick off on August 26 to October 27.

"I would like to appeal to the security forces to tolerate us during campaigns. They should not use forces where it is not necessary," said President Magufuli.

"Instead, they (security forces) should oversee the security of people and their properties," added the Head of State who was speaking during the launching of the eight- storey National Electoral Commission building in Dodoma.

On the other side, he urged politicians to maintain the peace during campaigns and to ensure that the period passes without violence or disorder.

"And you politicians do not compel them (security organs) to use force against you," he urged, adding: "You need to avoid any form of violence."

He explained that dirty campaigns would do nothing good to the nation, but rather take it (nation) down the drain.

Opposition parties have been on record crying foul over security organs, saying forces were being applied to them only, while leaving the ruling CCM untouched.

