South Africa: Survey Shows Government's Schools Policy Is Opposed By a Large Majority

L. da Conceição/Deutsche Welle
(file photo)
22 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kate Alexander and Narnia Bohler-Muller

Sixty percent of adults say that schools 'should not reopen this year'. This was a key finding from a survey conducted by researchers from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The figures from this latest survey will come as a blow to the government, as it continues to ponder what to do about schools. Given the results, it may want to reconsider its present policy.

The research team decided to release details of their full report in advance, in order to inform the national and policy debate that has become increasingly intense. Scientific validity has not been sacrificed. The results are representative at a national level, having been weighted by race, age and educational level.

Respondents were asked: 'Schools have begun to reopen; which one of the following statements comes closest to your view.' Only 13% agreed that 'schools should reopen for all grades' - the government's position; and 21% said that 'schools should reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners only. The remainder were in the 'don't know' category.

Excluding the 'don't knows', the proportion opposed to schools reopening rises to 64%, with only 14% backing the government's position. Confidence intervals have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.