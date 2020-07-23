South Africa: Black Lives Matter - Kolisi and SA Rugby Share the Same View

analysis

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's admission that he was made to feel like an outsider in his early years as a Test player has received support from SA Rugby headquarters.

Siya Kolisi, whose elevation to becoming the first black Springbok Test captain in 2018, to World Cup-winning captain in 2019, knows all about this struggle.

His story, from impoverished childhood to world champion and the game's brightest superstar, has been well told. But it's his other struggle - one that has and still is shared by many black sportspeople - that is not as well known.

Kolisi has also been treated as a second class citizen and, in his own words, "been made to feel stupid".

But now he is no longer afraid to speak out about Black Lives Matter because he understands how important his voice is for those who can't find theirs.

On 25 May, George Floyd, a black man, was killed by police in Minneapolis. The appalling incident was caught on camera as he begged police to show mercy because he could not breathe. They took no notice and he died beneath the weight of a white policeman's knee on his neck. The murder sparked a wave of...