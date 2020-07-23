Eritrea: Construction of Dams in NRS Region

Massawa — According to Mr. Micael Tekie, Director General of Agriculture and Land in the Northern Red Sea region the construction of micro-dams in the sub-zones of Afabet and Ghinda, Northern Red Sea region, is in good progress.

Indicating that the construction of the micro-dams in the administrative areas of Tseret, Mai-Habar, Ad-Shum, Dengolo-Laelai and Hutsit in Ghinda sub-zone has been finalized, Mr. Micael said that the 50% of the construction of micro-dams in Beyen, Mariet and Agrae, Nakfa sub-zone has been accomplished.

The micro-dams with the capacity of holding from 30 to 200 thousand meter cube of water will have significant contribution in ensuring water supply both for the residents and livestock as well as for vegetables and fruits farming in the areas.

Similarly the residents of the administrative areas are engaged in construction and renovation of terraces and water catchment schemes for the sustainability of the micro-dams.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Agriculture is conducting sustainable awareness raising campaigns with a view to increase the understanding of farmers on land management as well as issues related to agricultural development.

According to document from the Northern Red Sea region there is over 92 thousand hectares of arable land.