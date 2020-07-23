Somalia Dismisses It Will Send Mercenaries to Libyan

Somalia has refuted some media claims that it plans to dispatch troops to Libya to support Turkey in the battle against the warlord Khalifa Haftar in the north African nation.

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Amb Ahmed Isse Awad described reports as baseless and fake news, saying his country which maintains close ties with Turkey did not recruit mercenaries to fight in Libya.

Turkey deployed combat forces to Libya in January this year in support of the weak government based in Tripoli that is battling General Khalifa Haftar based in Sirte.