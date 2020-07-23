Somalia Dismisses It Will Send Mercenaries to Libyan

22 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia has refuted some media claims that it plans to dispatch troops to Libya to support Turkey in the battle against the warlord Khalifa Haftar in the north African nation.

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Amb Ahmed Isse Awad described reports as baseless and fake news, saying his country which maintains close ties with Turkey did not recruit mercenaries to fight in Libya.

Turkey deployed combat forces to Libya in January this year in support of the weak government based in Tripoli that is battling General Khalifa Haftar based in Sirte.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.