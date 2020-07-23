Sudan: Daglo Briefed On Overall Situation in West Kordofan State

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo,briefed on the overall situation in West Kordufan State, especially the security situation.

This came during his meeting with acting governor of the state of west kordufan, Major General Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah, who note in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the efforts of the state government in improving people's livelihood, indicating the regular provision of the wheat flour and fuel to the state, pointing to his briefing to the first deputy of the head of the Sovereign Council on the efforts of the state's government for holding tribal reconciliations and implementing all decisions of the reconciliation conference between the social components of the state.

He stated that the meeting has dealt with the recommendations of the peaceful coexistence conference held in the city of Lagawa under the sponsorship of the member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabashi, adding that he provided enlightenment to the first deputy on the incidents occurred between the Misseriya, Al Hamr in the Taboun area, stressing that they were contained and controlled, praising the role of the Rapid Support Forces in the West Kordofan sector in containing these incidents in coordination with all the other regular organs.

The Acting Governor pointed to the First Vice President of the Sovereign Council promise to support the state in the field of water services by providing solar energy for more than 29 wells for drinking water, and to contribute to the success of the agricultural season by providing production inputs as well as supporting youth employment projects in the state by establishing two vocational training centers in Al- Foula and Al- Moujlad.