Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Announces List of Civilian Governors

22 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, announced the long awaited list of the civilian Walis (governors) of the States.

The 18 -list of governors announced in a press conference held, at the Council of Ministers.

