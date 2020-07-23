Sudan: Minister of Finance Calls for Expanding Fields of Cooperation Between Sudan and Kuwait

Khartoum — In a meeting at her office on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed called on the Kuwaiti ambassador in Khartoum, Bassam Al-Qabandi, to expand the fields of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of education, by benefiting from expertise and technical cooperation between them.

Dr. Heba affirmed that her ministry places education at the top of its priorities at this stage, particularly in the domain of printing and providing textbooks, as well as its concern with the creation of conducive school environment.

The meeting discussed the investment climate in Sudan, where the Minister stressed that Sudan has been seeking to develop and create an attractive investment environment, revealing that the government did establish a hotline to solve investor problems.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Qabandi announced his country's readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the field of education and establishment of schools with high standards in the various cities of Sudan, through the Kuwaiti Fund for Economic Development, by making use of its tremendous potential, to contribute to the creation of a favourable school environment.

The ambassador also called for the activation of the joint committee between the two countries, which includes a number of ministries, for more coordination and cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need to create an encouraging investment climate in Sudan to attract investors, referring to the Sudan tremendous capabilities in various areas.