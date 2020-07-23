Sudan: Hamidati Receives Social Initiative for Reuniting Sudanese Tribes

22 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Diqlo, has received a copy of the Social Initiative for reuniting the Sudanese tribes, and to reduce tribal conflicts and disputes.

During his meeting today at his office, with the delegation of Al-Hamr tribe led by Amir (Prince) Abdul-Gader Moneim Mansour, the Amir of Dar Hamar, who noted in a press statement that the meeting has tackled the initiative that was presented to each of the head of the Council of Sovereign Lieutenant General Abdul Al- Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, which aims at reuniting the Sudanese tribes for the treatment of the security situation and stopping tribal conflicts, indicating that the country has been suffering from unjustified tribal warfare , he indicated that the initiative is motivated by their responsibility as a traditional administration that requires the finding of remedies for the ongoing tribal conflicts in some states of Sudan and to lead the country to peace, development and stability.

Amir Abdul-Gader pointed out that the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council was briefed on the general features of the initiative, promising to attend the conference intended for reuniting the Sudanese tribes due to be held during the coming period.

