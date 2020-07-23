Sudan: RF Launches Activities

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Front, on Wednesday, launched its official activities inside the country, at the Ministry of Information in the presence of the leaderships and representatives of the Armed Struggle Movements.

The leader in the RF, AL-Amin Daoud said the Front is a boy includes the different Sudanese components, referring that the FR , IN Eastern Sudan, hopes the participation of all in reconciliatory conference , in all the Eastern States to work out a unified vision to represent the interest of the people in the region.