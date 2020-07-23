Sudan: Atta Al-Manan Trial Begins

22 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The criminal court assigned to try the leader of the dissolved National Congress Party, AL-Haj Atta Al-Manan held its first session, Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Judicial and Legal Institute in Arkwit superb,eastern Khartoum.

The accused brought before the court and the lawsuit is heard by, judge of the Court of Appeal, Maulana, Awad Bilal Fadlallah.

During the procedural session, the court get acquainted with the names of the indictment body from the Public Prosecution representing the public right, which is headed by Maulana, Mahmoud Saied Ahmad, head of the Illegal Wealth Prosecution, in the presence of the investigator Maulana, Mohammed Hassan and the Defense of the Defendant, represented by a number of lawyers.

The court decided to continue its hearings on August 12.

