Gambia: Official - Tapha Tine Agrees Deal With Boy Niang II

Tapha Tine will finally take on Boy Niang II after a prolong speculation over the duel happening.

Talks about the two facing off having long loomed but promoter Pape Thialiss has managed to break the deadlock, pushing through the deal.

The wrestlers came face to face to formalize the signing over the weekend.

Boy Niang comes on the back of a defeat based on refereeing decision to Lac de Guier II of Guediawaye while Tapha Tine has been without a bout the whole of last year following his win over Jekini jnr.

Currently being halted by the pandemic coronavirus, resumption of the wrestling season will deliver some intriguing fixtures such as this one and the crowd-puller tie between Ama Balde and king of arena Modou Lo.

There are also reports of Gouye Gui squaring sensation and multiple-time Ecowas champion Reug Reug but nothing has been finalised yet.