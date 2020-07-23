Gambia: Musa Barrow-Less Bologna Ramped for Five By Milan

22 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Musa Barrow was left out of Bologna's weekend savaging to AC Milan.

The Gambia international has been Bologna's saviour in recent games scoring eight goals so far.

It was expected he would be shoved in again but was inexplicably omitted and reduced to watching proceedings from the bench before it turned out it was for precautionary grounds.

Musa Juwara, the other Gambian, also played no part in Saturday's loss as AC Milan hammered them five goals.

Bologna have now slipped up after a decent scoring headlined by Barrow.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

