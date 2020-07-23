Gambia: Biri Biri to Be Buried Today

Legendary Gambian Biri Biri will be laid to rest today.

Named Alhajie Momodou Njie, the former player died aged 72 after a brief illness.

Biri began his professional career with B-1901, a Danish team after he got turned down by Derby County in the early 70s.

He then left for Spain first on the invitation of Real Betis before signing for Sevilla and helping them secure promotion to the Spanish top flight the following year.

So fond of him were Sevilla fans that a section of their stadium got named Biri Norte in honour of the Banjul-born. Real Madrid were one of the sides that joined the world to pay homage to the Gambian legend.

Biri will be granted a state burial and players will be wearing football jerseys in his loving memory with Peter Gomez to be master of the ceremony.

President Adama Barrow, Rohey Malick Lowe, Sports minister Hadrammeh Sidibeh will be among the dignitaries in attendance. The funeral rites begin at 3pm and wraps up at 4:15pm.