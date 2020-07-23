Gambia: Man Faces Two Separate Charges of Theft

A trial Magistrate in Kanifing has ordered for the one Barra Faye, an adult Gambian who is facing two separate charges of theft before her, to be remanded in custody pending his re-appearance in Court.

Magistrate Mam Sanba Jallow is presiding over the case of Mr Faye who is charged with theft and intent to commit a felony. The accused person, Mr Faye pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded by the court.

On the first case, Mr Faye is accused of breaking into a shop at Pipeline belonging to one Bully Tunkara with intent to commit a felony. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Faye on the 23rd February 2020 at Pipeline broke and entered the house of one Bully Tunkara and thereby committed an offence. The following items were said to have been recovered from the accused person, one LG television valued at eleven thousand (D11, 000), three mobile phones marked iPhone 6S valued at nine thousand dalasis (D9, 000), one Samsung Galaxy note valued at six thousand dalasis (D6, 000) and one Itel mobile phone valued at six thousand dalasis (6, 000), giving a total cost value of twenty-six thousand and four hundred dalasis (D27) 400) respectively.

During Wednesday's trial, prosecutor 1519 Modou Lamin Corrah appeared for the Inspector General of Police while the accused person represented himself. Prosecutor Corrah applied for the court to grant him an adjournment to enable him to call witnesses to prove his case. The application was granted and the matter was adjourned to 29 of July 2020 at 10 for the continuation of hearing. The court also ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison pending his next appearance in court.

On the same day and before the same court, Mr Faye was charged jointly with one Hagi Simaha for conspiracy to commit a felony. The particulars of the offence alleged that Barra Faye and Hagi Simaha on the 24 of December 2019 at Fajara in the Kanifing Municipality conspired among themselves to commit a felony.

On the second charge, the two accused persons were charged with breaking into a house contrary to the laws of the Gambia. According to the particulars of this offence, the two accused persons on the 24 of December 2019 broke and entered into the house of one Alpha M.A. Bah with intent to commit felony to wit stealing. The prosecution alleged that the two stole one smart television marked vestal 55 inches costing forty thousand (D40, 000), one iPhone Black 7 valued at ten thousand (D10, 000) and one Toshiba laptop valued at five thousand dalasis and a pair of shoe whose cost is said to be unknown. The items altogether gave a total cost value of fifty-five thousand dalasis (D55, 000).

Alpha M.A. Bah, the complainant testified in the case as the first prosecution witness. He explained that he was not in the country at the time of the incident and was informed about the incident upon his return abroad.

He said he was informed by the Police Anti-Crime Unit that Barra Faye confessed to the breaking while Simaha denied any involvement.

When the charges were read to them, both of them pleaded not guilty and a plea of not guilty was entered for them. The matter was subsequently adjourned to 3rd of August for the prosecution to call her second witness.