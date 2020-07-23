Gambia Records 34 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia recorded thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred and forty-six (146) with five deaths.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, The Gambia recorded twenty and 14 cases respectively bringing the total to thirty-four new cases. The overwhelming majority of the recent recorded cases have no travel history which suggests there is a prevalence of person to person transfer of the virus.

Concerning the Wednesday confirmation, Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said the country currently has six hundred and thirty-two (632) people on quarantine, seventy-eight (78) active cases, five (5) deaths and seven (7) probable cases.

Njai said ten (10) persons were newly taken in to quarantine and seventeen (17) were discharged.

For the Tuesday report, Njai said out of the twenty (20) new confirmed cases, eight were healthcare workers among whom six (6) were from Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), one from Medicare and the other one is an employee of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"One of the cases who absconded was found and taken to a treatment centre," Njai said.

He said seventeen (17) of the new cases are community transferred cases, two are local cases and one imported case.

Njai said thirteen (13) persons were newly taken into quarantine and three (3) have been discharged.