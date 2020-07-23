Nigeria: APC to Members - Buhari Tsunami Won't Work in 2023

23 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said no candidate or aspirant for the 2023 general election in the party should count on President Muhammadu Buhari's "cover" to win the election.

The ruling party said grassroots mobilisation and vigorous campaigns at the grassroots were key to ensuring that the APC retained power beyond 2023.

Tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari who was elected on the platform of the APC in 2015 and re-elected in the 2019 general elections would elapse in 2023, when another general election would be conducted.

Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee Senator John Udoedehe, who received a coalition of APC support groups, led by Mr Frank Ossai, at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, said support groups were crucial in the build-up to the election.

He said the party had resolved to reconcile aggrieved members nationwide in the effort to remain a big force to reckon with.

Udoedehe advised members of the support group to engage in grassroots politics to remain relevant as Buhari's integrity would not serve as cover to anyone in 2023.

"In 2023, the personality of President Buhari will not be replicated. So we need you and other support groups. We need to do something about it.

"Owing to your contributions to the party, we will integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to ensure that they are part of the party system," he said.

Udoedehe added that the APC National Caretaker Committee headed by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni would address the issues of lack of reward system in the party.

Earlier, Ossai, whose members were aggrieved over alleged non-inclusion in the APC activities, urged the party to reward members by first, engaging them in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states governorship election campaigns.

