Malawi: Minister Kazako to Effect Access to Information Law

22 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Information Gospel Kadzako says the long-awaited Access to Information (ATI) Act will come into force this year, declaring that the Tonse Alliance government has nothing to hide.

Kadzako said this Wednesday when he officially opened a meeting on guidelines for Access to Information Act.

He is personally attending the meeting in Lilongwe.

"As the most transparent and accountable government, this government sees no reason why the Access to Information law should not be operationalized," he said.

He said it was high time the law becomes functional.

The ATI law has not been operational since it was passed in December 2016 and assented into law in 2017 amid reports that the former Democratic Progressive Party led government passed it into law to hoodwink some donors who wanted to withdraw aid if ATI was not passed into law.

ATI objectives include providing people access to information from information holders and duty-bearers, ensuring that public bodies disclose information they hold and providing a framework to facilitate access to information.

The law also seeks to promote routine and systemic information disclosures, provide for the protection of persons who release information on public interest and facilitate civic education on their right to access to information.

The ATI law presents an opportunity for Malawians to exercise their right to access information. Although this right is already in the Constitution, it has been impossible for the people to exercise it because of a lack of the necessary framework and procedures for doing so.

The delay in putting the Act into force has been a cause for concern for several stakeholders, including Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter who have asked government to explain the delays.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.