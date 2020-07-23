Tanzania: BMH Pioneer Staff Retire, Earn Accolades

23 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, has commended the institution's first two retired nurses for pioneering nursing services, which enabled the hospital to have a basis in the area.

While sending off the retired nurses, he noted that the 400-bed Hospital established four years ago thrived when the institution was relying on them, despite the institution facing severe shortage of nurses.

"They are the ones who put the basis of good services at our Hospital. They are the ones who made great major contributions to the hospital's achievements," said Dr Chandika, while addressing also other nurses at the ceremony.

The two nurses, who are among the first six staff to retire from the institution, were named as Ms Mwanaidi Lilanga and Ms Theopista Manyama.

However, Dr Chandika urged the general staff to emulate their work spirit in order to retire from work with good records.

On her part, Ms Lilanga, who is one of the retirees, expressed her delight over great cooperation she received from fellow staff, adding that the BMH has registered a lot of achievements, because of their teamwork.

"When the hospital was established, we were 17 nurses but teamwork helped us to carry out our duties efficiently, and now the hospital is stable," she said.

