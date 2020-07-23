Namibia: Ongwediva Warns Residents About Grass Fires

The Ongwediva Town Council says it is concerned about increasing fires at the town caused by residents cleaning their properties.

The town's public relations officer, Jackson Muma, said in a media statement that grass fire incidents at the northern town sometimes result from deliberately started fires and cause extensive damage to properties and town land.

"Stakeholders are hereby informed that the encroachment of trees, bushes, weeds and grass in and around residential plots, institutions and business premises is likely to ignite the spread of fire to building structures, thereby causing extensive damage to properties," said Muma.

He urged residents of the town to report all grass and veld fires to the town council to avoid damage to properties or loss of lives.

Muma also cautioned people to refrain from burning grass, waste or garden refuse.

Since the beginning of this year, the Ongwediva Town Council has recorded 87 grass fires at the town. In July alone about 23 grass fires were recorded.