Tanzania: Ministry Reminds NGOs On Transparency With Funds

THE Ministry for Finance and Planning has asked Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to ensure that any fund they receive is directly used for the intended project(s) in accordance with number 609 of 2018 regulation that emphases on financial transparency and accountability.

The guidelines under the regulation were launched recently by the Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

In its clause, it directs on how NGOs, regional secretariats, Local Government Authorities, and the Private sector should utilize their funds purely for development projects' implementations.

The new directive follows various obstacles some NGOs have imposed in releasing their information on projects they are tasked with at grassroots' levels.

This in turn has painted a bad image on the general NGOs, where communities see them as organizations running personal benefits at the expense of the society development projects.

Lack of transparency has been equally fuelling money laundering acts by some NGOs, and thus tarnishes the image of the country, which provides false information about them.

In the course, some guidelines have been stipulated for them by the Ministry of Finance and Planning that would ensure any fund(s) they get is bond by regulation number 609 of 2018.

It is also clear on Bilateral Agreements for NGOs that their host countries should list and require them to sign the agreements.

Here, the Finance and Planning Ministry is duty bound to coordinate the contracts of the funding and put records in place, before any NGO signs any agreement.