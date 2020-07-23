Liberia: Blyden Forum Returns to Dissect COVID-19 Fght Measures

23 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia is expected this Thursday July 23, 2020, to continue its intellectual platform, the Edward Wilmot Blyden Forum with the Auditor General of Liberia and the Executive Director of the Institute of Research and Democratic Development (IREDD)as panelists.

Forum will be held under the theme: Dissenting Liberia's Measures in the Fight against Covid 19, how Transparency and Accountability can play a role in defeating the virus. Auditor General Yusador Gaye will proffer her expert and detailed analysis on the fight against corruption in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Executive Director of IREDD Herald Aidoo will provide his expert views on the role of the Civil Soceity in ensuring Transparency and Accountability in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Liberia has received millions of dollars in grants and loans from Multilateral Institutions and friendly nations in mitigating the negative impact of the virus on the country. Liberia has recorded 1109 cases of Covid-19 and 70 deaths since registering its first case in mid-March.

The journalists' union is confident that the Blyden Forum will help provide the public a clearer understanding on how accountability and transparency is helping the fight against the Coronavirus.

The Blyden Forum is a regular intellectual discourse held under the auspices of the Intellectual Discourse Committee/Press Club to bring together stakeholders including politicians, civil society actors and the media to discuss burning national issues towards finding a better and collective national solution. The Forum will be held at the Auditorium of the ICampus on Carey Street beginning at 1:30

