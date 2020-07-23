Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Identifies With 14-year Old Rape Survivor

Following a recent appeal for urgent assistance, Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has reached out to a 14-yearold girl in Camp # 3, Grand Cape Mount County who was raped and became pregnant as a result.

The 14-year old survivor was last year raped by a classroom teacher of the Pejuhum public school identified as Sense Kaiwu in Camp # 3 Grand Cape Mount County, Tewor District. She gave birth to a male child on the 14th of July,2020 at the Diah Clinic in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount.

Holding the child in her hands, VP Howard-Taylor said: "Ending rape and other harmful practices against women and girls, prosecuting these crimes, and providing the required level of support for the survivors requires each of us in this county to stand up, fight and take action".

The Vice President, who presented several baby essentials and cash to the 14-yearold rape survivor and family in Madina, town Grand Cape Mount County, encouraged the teenager not to give up but remain focused despite the unfortunate incident in her life.

VP Howard-Taylor according to a release from the office of the Vice President, motivated the girl to value her education in order to make the rightful choices in contributing to society, noting that "you should focus on things you want to do in the future."

She then cautioned inhabitants particularly the elders in rural areas in all counties to desist from the habit of concealing those who are found in the habit of abusing their children, urging males to also commit to protecting their female counterparts.

"We cannot achieve equality without eliminating these acts of violence against women and girls. Their human rights must be protected," Howard-Taylor stressed. Some of the essentials presented include baby Wrap, Carrier, Lotion, Sleepers and energy food among others.

She also promised to dispatch a team from her office to do further assessment on the plight of the survivor with the objective of continuing support. Receiving the items, the elder sister to the 14-yearold rape survivor FatumataKailon who decried their appalling living condition, thanked the Vice President for the support, noting that her family is highly grateful and appreciative.

At the same time, the Liberian Vice President has launched the distribution of a consignment of face shields, books and copybooks to several public school students in several counties. The initiative which is in collaboration with the Jewel Starfish Foundation was launched Tuesday, July 22, 2020, in Grand Cape Mount County.

The Initiative is meant to identify with the senior students of those schools during this coronavirus pandemic, as they prepare to sit this year's WestAfrican Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). While in Grand Cape Mount, the citizens thanked the Vice President for the initiative but asked her to convey with urgency, their plights to preisdent George M. Weah.

The citizens among other things want the construction of the road leading from Madina Town to Robert Sport, the improvement of the health and educational sectors and the construction of a vocational training center in the county.

Responding to the citizens' concerns, the Vice President pointed out that the government will shortly launch the construction works of the road in questioned in fulfillment of President Weah's commitment to addressing bad road situations across the country.

