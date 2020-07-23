Namibia: Indoor Hockey League Returns This Weekend

After almost six months without action, this year's Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League will this weekend be back in full swing and all activities will be conducted under strict Covid-19 safety regulations.

Just like other hordes of sport activities worldwide that were hit by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, local hockey was equally affected by the virus and has since been out of action for more than six months.

But the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) has announced that action in the indoor league will return this weekend, and the union has assured that the safety of the players and all attendants will be top priority.

The league's coordinator, Jens Unterlechner, said returning to play will mean the league should prioritise the welfare of players and all those involved.

"As such, the Namibia Hockey Union understands that the health and wellbeing of our players and the community remains at the core of our decision making, and it is of utmost importance that players, officials and spectators adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and sustainable return to our sport," emphasised Unterlechner.

He further said that the union is working hand in glove with the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) to ensure that necessary health and safety regulations are in place and adhered to.

"We submitted our rules and regulations to the NSC to make sure everyone is in compliance with the regulations, teams will also be limited on the field and participating teams would be expected to arrive on time. The venues need to be sanitised prior to using them. The maximum number of persons allowed are 250 at any given time, provided the facility is big enough and there is sufficient ventilation. All persons entering the premises or field should wear a face masks and their temperature will be checked and all other related Covid-19 response measures as has been the case," he added.