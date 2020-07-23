Liberia National Police Raids Qnet Head Offices After FPA Report Uncovering Alleged Human Trafficking

Monrovia — Officers of the Liberia National Police on Wednesday, July 22, launched a raid on the head offices of Qnet International in Paynesville City, arresting 11 persons linked to an alleged human trafficking scheme.

The raid was headed by Chief Inspector William P. Saye also known as OPS-3; Chief Inspector Emmanuel Gruasie of the Crime Services Division and the Commander of Zone 5, Inspector Ayo Teddy Dioud, Deputy Crime Service Division and Commander of Zone Three.

The raid came a day after FrontPageAfrica reported that Qnet International had allegedly trafficked into the country dozens of teenagers and young adults from Mali, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, among others. The company had brought the country under the guise of providing job, travel, and scholarship opportunities.

Based on the FPA report, the Government ordered the arrest of operatives and officials of Qnet International, a Chinese firm operating in the country.

During the police raid of the firm's offices in Paynesville, it was established that the company had closed all its offices in Paynesville except for the ones in Du Port and Pipeline Supermarket community.

Eleven persons were arrested - seven from the Du Port office and four from the Pipeline community. Another person, who was arrested, claimed to be one of those brought into the country by the firm.

T. Philip Kollie, Varney Sesay, Anthony Duana, and Anthony Kollie are among 11 persons in Police custody will are undergoing investigation.

The police also seized some monies - US$2,200 and L$1,71,000 - along with one Dell Laptop, smart phones, the firm's by-law booklet and other documents.

However, speaking to FrontPageAfrica, suspect T. Philip Kollie, who is the head of the firm's Du Port Road office, denied all the allegations against the firm, adding that "it is false, misleading, and is intended to damage the reputation" of the firm.

"My very self is against human trafficking, so my business is against human trafficking. So, even down to the founder of the company is against human trafficking so they will never support it," Kollie said.

"As for me, I look at it (FrontPageAfrica report) to be a very unlawful information that is coming up and that is going to damage our reputation as a company within Liberia."

Suspect Kollie further that the company's investment in the country is focused on reducing the poverty rate by creating job opportunities for thousands of young Liberians.

"This company is here to reduce poverty rate to make sure that our people life status changed. Those who are carrying on human trafficking should be brought to justice, and should bear the full weight of the law," he added.

Responding to a question as to whether Qnet International brought into the country teenagers and adults for job, scholarships and travel opportunities, he replied: "For me, this is my first time; I don't even know about it. I heard it yesterday (Tuesday) but I felt that it was something like mere story that I was hearing."

For me, at my office and all those that are working in my office, they are not part of human trafficking. My support the investigation and I want the police or for justice to prevail so that those who are carrying on human trafficking can be brought to justice. But as for me, I remain resolute and say that I am against human trafficking."

Asked why some of the firm's offices closed following accusations of human trafficking, Kollied said: "For me, I don't know the reason(s) why they are shut down but I know what I am doing, I'm doing it legally and the business is registered with the Liberian government so I have no fear in me."

Meanwhile, Police officers carrying out the raid were seriously challenged by the lack of vehicle to effectively carryout the search and seizure. Chief Inspector Saye alias OPS 3 was constrained to use his personal vehicle to carry out the operations.

Journalists and other officers who had no access to vehicles were forced to ride motorbikes under a heavy downpour of rain.