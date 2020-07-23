Malawi: Incorporate Chiefs Budget in Ministry's Annual Allocation

23 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Wallace Chipeta

Chiradzulu — Some Traditional Leaders from Chiradzulu District have Appealed to the Ministry of Local Government to consider incorporating Chiefs' budget in the Ministry's annual funding for Local Authorities.

The Chiefs made the appeal on Wednesday in Chiradzulu during district consultations with chiefs on the proposal to institutionalize district and community fora for traditional leaders which are currently, non-existent in Malawi.

The traditional leaders said once Cheifs forums were established, there was need to have budgetary allocation whose absence makes chiefs' work difficult at the moment.

In their contributions to the discussions senior Chiefs Kadewere and Chitera said the proposal to institutionalise district chiefs' forum is a welcome development because it will enable chiefs discuss issues that will contribute to the development of their areas.

According to the director of chiefs' administration, Charles Makanga, the movement will bring together traditional leaders to regulate their affairs, promote social change and adapt to the principles of democracy and human rights.

"The forum will allow traditional leaders to commit to ending all harmful practices, promote gender equality, positive social norms and respond to COVID-19 pandemic," said Makanga

Responding to the request to have the chiefs' budgetary allocation, the director said there was need for chiefs, to first, incorporate the requirement in the chief's policy.

The chiefs' consultations were held jointly by Ministries of Local government; Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare and Information, with support from UN agencies.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.