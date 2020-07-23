Malawi: Incorporate Chiefs Budget in Ministry's Annual Allocation

Chiradzulu — Some Traditional Leaders from Chiradzulu District have Appealed to the Ministry of Local Government to consider incorporating Chiefs' budget in the Ministry's annual funding for Local Authorities.

The Chiefs made the appeal on Wednesday in Chiradzulu during district consultations with chiefs on the proposal to institutionalize district and community fora for traditional leaders which are currently, non-existent in Malawi.

The traditional leaders said once Cheifs forums were established, there was need to have budgetary allocation whose absence makes chiefs' work difficult at the moment.

In their contributions to the discussions senior Chiefs Kadewere and Chitera said the proposal to institutionalise district chiefs' forum is a welcome development because it will enable chiefs discuss issues that will contribute to the development of their areas.

According to the director of chiefs' administration, Charles Makanga, the movement will bring together traditional leaders to regulate their affairs, promote social change and adapt to the principles of democracy and human rights.

"The forum will allow traditional leaders to commit to ending all harmful practices, promote gender equality, positive social norms and respond to COVID-19 pandemic," said Makanga

Responding to the request to have the chiefs' budgetary allocation, the director said there was need for chiefs, to first, incorporate the requirement in the chief's policy.

The chiefs' consultations were held jointly by Ministries of Local government; Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare and Information, with support from UN agencies.