Tanzania: Complete Houses' Construction Within 14 Days, RC Orders

DODOMA Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to contractors building Dodoma District Commissioner's house and repairing Dodoma Regional Commissioner's house to complete the work within the earlier agreed period.

Dr Mahenge here yesterday said that the Dodoma regional authorities would extend time for them, hence they must quicken their pace to live to the terms of the contract.

"The contractor(s) should speed up construction in order to complete within the timeframe of the project, because there is no more time for them," he said after inspecting the scheme's progress in the city.

As for the Uhuru Hospital construction project, Dr Mahenge, ordered the contractor-SUMA JKT to complete the project by 23 August, this year and hand it over to the government.

He noted that the Hospital is strategic in meeting medical needs of the citizens after the government shifted its capital city to the area.

In a related development, the RC in the itinerary inspected the area's District Administrative Secretary's house at Chamwino, and expressed satisfaction over its construction pace.

"However, the contractor should complete the construction within the timeframe of the project to enable the District Administrative Secretary to shift there," said the RC.