Namibia: Nanso Donates Books to Havana Project School

22 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The Namibian National Students' Organisation (Nanso) has donated about 200 hundred books to the Havana Project Secondary

School in the capital to instil the reading culture and enhance learners' vocabulary.

The school, situated in the Havana informal settlement, is operated in military tents, two containers: one is used as an office and the other as a toilet facility. It accommodates more than 500 learners and 21 teachers in total.

A group of learners at the school told Youth Corner they appreciate Nanso's donation, as they love reading and have a reading speed that allows them to finish books in 48 hours. The learners further urged the government to come to their aid with setting up improved infrastructure.

"We love reading; it's the best way to improve our vocabulary. We enjoy lessons - if only the government can build a proper school because it's cold and unbearable to study. Sometimes, it also gets windy," said the group of grade 11 learners, who were seemingly enjoying the soup they were munching during break time.

Nanso's regional education research and training officer Roswitha Ndumbu said they have set up a branch at the school, which is how they came to realise the nee to donate the books.

Ndumbu said: "We have identified that this school needs a lot of assistance in terms of resources - and at this juncture, we are unable to assist them with infrastructural needs, so we decided to aid them with what we could by giving them materials like books."

She mentioned Nanso is primarily concerned about the quality of the education learners receive; hence, any challenge that impedes the access to quality education ultimately affects the association.

The school's principal, Innocent Mweti, said there is a need for an administration block, as there is no proper place for them to meet. "Now, during winter, they have to write their exams, so we need a conducive environment. I don't think it is fair that our learners write in tents - it is national exams," said Mweti.

The deputy director for lifelong learning in the Khomas region, Steve Kaangundue said it is difficult for the government to cater to every need of schools but appreciated the gesture from Nanso. "In an era of ICT, there is neglect towards books, and Nanso filled that void. That is highly commendable," he said.

