Malawi: Foundation to Support Vulnerable People in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Grace Foundation is planning to support vulnerable people such as the elderly and orphans by giving them two goats and bags of fertilizer each so that they can improve their crop harvest and way of living.

Programs Manager of the Foundation, Watson Kulinji disclosed the development on Tuesday saying the organisation will target vulnerable people from Traditional Authorities (TAs) Tsabango, Chadza and Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe district.

"We are targeting them because most of the elderly people and orphans in these areas experience food shortage every year though they have land to cultivate their crops such as maize, cassava and legumes among others due to lack of 23:21:0+4s (NPK) and UREA fertilizer to apply to their crops," Kulinji said.

He added that male and female goats given to the elderly people will help them sell the off-springs after multiplying and pay school fees for their grandchildren and be able to support themselves without depending on others.

Last year, the organisation donated five kilograms of maize seeds and 50 kilogram bag of UREA fertilizer each to 13 vulnerable families from the three above mentioned TAs as a starter pack to apply to their crops.

One of the beneficiaries from Malingunde in 2019, Loveness Chimoyo who has five children said the initiative is very effective because this year she managed to harvest more yields than ever before.

"I had shortage of maize in previous years but after received the UREA fertilizer which I applied to my one hector of maize field, I have managed to harvest more than ten bags of maize which I will use the whole year," Chimoyo explained.