Mauritius: Population Urged to Go for More Physical Activities

press release

At least one physical activity should form part of the daily routine of every citizen and to this end, Government is taking necessary measures to provide the population with the required facilities, such as sports complexes and mini soccer pitches, among others, to do so. The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth made this statement, yesterday, during the inauguration of a mini soccer pitch and a petanque court in Moka.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that every Mauritian, in particular the youth, should take advantage of the facilities put at their disposal to practice at least one physical activity and sports on a daily basis. He pointed out that Government is investing in several sports related projects so as to help integrate sports and physical activities in people's culture, adding that physical activities will help the youth to keep safe from drug scourge.

Speaking about the local economy, the Prime Minister underscored that now that the island is Covid-19 free, one of Government's priority is to revive the economic machinery. To this end, several measures are being considered so that the country is back on track at the earliest. On another note, he also made an appeal to the population to reduce pollution and be more respectful of the environment.

For her part, the Vice-Prime Minister observed that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown period in Mauritius, students were still able to have their classes online and learn through different programmes broadcasted on television. She added that, following the unprecedented situation through which the country went through, the school calendar has been reviewed and extended until 2021.

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, for his part, dwelt on the several measures taken by Government during the lockdown period so as to cater for the well-being of the population. He also emphasised that several projects undertaken by Government target the youth and aim at encouraging them to practice regular physical activities.

Prior to the inauguration of the mini soccer pitch and petanque court, the Prime Minister carried out several site visits, namely at Beau Bois, Upper Dagotiere, Lower Dagotiere, Telfair Railway Square and Moka, to take stock of the progress of works on different projects being implemented so as to enhance quality of life and well-being of the population. They include, among others, the construction of multipurpose buildings, a sports complex, a sub hall and drains.