Mauritius: Some Rs 69 Million Injected in Emergency Drain Works At Plaine Magnien

Government is investing some Rs 69 million in emergency drain works at Cité Paul Langlois, Plaine Magnien. The region is recurrently affected by water accumulation and flooding after heavy rainfalls.

In that context, the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, effected, yesterday, a site visit in Plaine Magnien to take stock of the works to be carried out in the context of the emergency drain project.

In a statement, the Minister highlighted that the region is in a densely low-lying inhabited residential zone affected by stormwater flows generated by sugarcane plantation upstream, and affects mostly the flood prone area of Cité Paul Langlois. He underlined that works have kickstarted on 17 July 2020 and are expected to be completed in June 2021.

He appealed to the inhabitants of the region to demonstrate understanding and patience as major works will be undertaken. He also expressed satisfaction as regards the drain works to be carried out adding that Government has as priority the welfare and safety of citizens.

Works to be undertaken

To alleviate flooding problems within the affected area, the following works are being proposed:

Reconstruction of 450 m of reinforced concrete drain along la Barraque Road and provision of inlet structures to drain;

Construction of 500 m of reinforced concrete drain along Mon Desert Road to connect to existing masonry drain at Residence Kenny and provision for inlet structures to drain;

Reconstruction of existing absorption trenches within Cité Paul Langlois that would involve reconstruction of existing absorption trenches and construction of 370 m of dish drain within Cité Paul Langlois and reprofiling of roads to external drain along Mon Desert Road;

The contract for Phase 1 of the project has been awarded to Contractor Safety Construction Co. Ltd. As regards Phase 2, works will comprise the construction of drains along track road and within private property along existing watercourse.