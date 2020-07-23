South Africa: Healed Waiswa Keen to Showcase His High Rating

Johannesburg — AFTER indications that the Absa Premiership will resume soon, Moses Waiswa is eager to make up for lost time following a lengthy injury and the coronavirus lockdown curtailed his introduction to South African football.

These twin evils denied SuperSport United's Ugandan midfielder the opportunity to showcase the type of class that had him rated one of the best players in the East African country in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old had a positive debut as SuperSport United beat visiting Chippa United 3-0 on January 24, only to be in the team that lost 1-0 away to Golden Arrows a week later.

His debut in the Nedbank Cup was also unforgettable as Matsatsantsa fell at the first huddle, a 1-0 loss to cross-city rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The appearance against Sundowns on February 8 was his last before the lockdown disrupted the season.

Tellingly, Waiswa did not play the full 90 minutes in any of his three appearances.

"I was out injured for seven months," he explained.

He thus expressed no surprise the coach did not field him for the entirety of the matches.

Waiswa told CAJ News Africa he was regaining his fitness as coach Kaitano Tembo gradually introduced him to the side.

"I felt (the South African Premiership) is a higher level with lots of tactics and speed compared to Ugandan standards," the former Vipers player said.

While he bemoaned that the COVID-19 came at a time he was finding his rhythm, he chose to focus on the brighter side.

"It wasn't a good experience losing to Sundowns. It was also bad because the lockdown came in, but it helped me work more on myself. I am good now," Waiswa said, revealing he had been working on his strength and confidence during the lockdown.

"Healing is not only physical but also mental. I would say now I'm 90 percent healed," the Kampala-born star added.

The knee injury also ruled the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League Player of the Year out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He expressed gratitude to compatriot, Dennis Onyango, the Sundowns goalkeeper, for helping him acclimatise in South Africa.

"I am settling in quite well every day. It's a great feeling. He (Onyango) helped a lot with advice and support and is like a father figure to me."

The highly-rated midfielder, who has ten caps for the Cranes, was speaking in an interview following indications the Absa Premiership will commence in the coming weeks, subject to consultations between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the mother body - South African Football Association (SAFA).

"I feel sharp. SuperSport United fans should expect my best performances for the team if I am given chance," Waiswa said.