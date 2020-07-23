Tanzania: Pccb Director Suspends Nine Officials

23 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The director general of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Brigadier General John Mbungo has today suspended indefinitely nine officials who were involved in the procurement and valuation process in the construction seven buildings in various parts of the country.

The head of PCCB has also set up a probe team to find out the exact cost of the newly constructed buildings which are supposed to house the bureau's offices across the country.

This comes one day after President Magufuli expressed doubt over the real cost of the Dodoma offices which are believed to have cost Sh148 million.

According to the President the building which he inaugurated in Dodoma did not meet the value for money that was released.

"I asked the Prime Minister and he said may be it could cost about Sh60 million but in my own view this could even be less than that," said the President.

The president said that despite the good work that that PCCB is doing there were some elements that are tainting the bureau's work.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
More From: Citizen

