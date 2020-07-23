Nigeria Mining Week 2020 Goes Digital

Abuja — THE annual Nigeria Mining Week is the latest conference to be shelved as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It will however proceed as a digital platform from October 12-16.

Organisers are hopeful the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja late next year.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safer to reschedule the Nigeria Mining Week proceedings for 2020, as we prioritize the safety of the participants," Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said.

The ministry supports Nigeria Mining Week, which is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Clarion Events Africa.

"We look forward to engaging with the industry digitally this year and hope to be able to hold the event in 2021, in the second week of October," Adegbite said.

Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, the President of MAN said the global lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 had practically taught the world new ways of doing things and the Nigeria Mining Week was not exempted.

Thanks to digital innovation that provides the platform for online interaction, MAN enjoined members, donors, investors and other participants globally to link up to the virtual edition of Nigeria Mining Week 2020 and other digital platforms organised to their appetite for the main event.

Since the start of the pandemic, at the end of last year in China and February in Nigeria, and the resultant travel and movement restrictions, the Clarion Events Africa has made a successful and innovative transition from live events to digital and virtual conferencing and networking.

Several of its events across the continent proceeding to take place online.

The most recent are the DRC Mining Week and African Utility Week.

"It is clear that the industry is eager to engage, ask questions, find solutions and close deals," David Ashdown, Managing Director of Clarion Events Africa, said.

Next year's Nigeria Mining Week is scheduled for October 11-13.

Africa's biggest economy has earmarked mining to enhance its diversification from crude oil.