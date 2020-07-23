Zimbabwe: Lockdown Grounds Resumption

THE Zimbabwe Aquatic Union have instructed their members to stop training following the announcement of new lockdown measures by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday. The announcement came as Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the country.

Some sport codes had been classified as low-risk and were given the go-ahead to resume activities, mainly training.

However, with the new measures, as well as enforcement of other present measures, ZAU president, Mary Kloppers, said they had suspended training again.

"It's a very sad situation for the country as a whole," she said.

"Last night, we instructed all training to stop until we receive the go-ahead from the SRC.

"This will now have a big impact because, traditionally, training starts in earnest in August and competition in September."

Kloppers pointed out coaches will have to adjust training programmes for the benefit of athletes.

"Our coaches will have to adjust training programmes as best as they can," she said.

"It all depends on how much free time the athletes have, once restrictions have been lifted.

"But, I have utmost confidence in our coaches. We have a few elite athletes out of the country that are in a better situation.

"However, things can change at any time for them too."

The swimming season usually starts in September but, with the ongoing situation because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's not certain if they would be able to proceed. It is the same with triathlon season, which usually gets underway in September, and it is also among the low-risk sport codes.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said they remain hopeful the situation will get better.

"Our plans are to confine respect the dictates of the President's pronouncement.

"I am happy athletes still have time to train from 6am to 6pm.

"They will have to follow all Covid-19 circular pronouncements from Government and the SRC and the Ministry," said Tagara.

The national association are hoping to stage the inter-provincial meet in September.

But, Tagara noted, if the situation continues like this, they will have to reconsider.

"We want our athletes to continue believing in a better environment to come," he said.

"Zimbabwe is not a peculiar case, this is a global phenomenon. I believe things will get better, that's why we continue pushing and plotting a date for inter provincials.

"As of now, it's the last Saturday of September. If conditions do not improve we will continue pushing."

Motorsport Zimbabwe president, Ralph Stead, said they were waiting for communication from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Tennis Zimbabwe had also resumed training and the national association's vice president, Collins Mahere, said the executive will meet to decide the way forward.

"We are actually planning to sit down and discuss, I think this Friday, as an executive, once we do that I think the president will be able to issue a statement," said Mahere.