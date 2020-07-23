Zimbabwe: Varsities, Colleges Postpone Exams

23 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Some universities are postponing their end of semester examinations as a precaution against the spike in local Covid-19 cases with most allowing students already present to finish writing, but are postponing exams for classes that are not on campus.

Each university or college is expected to make decisions based on the situation on the ground.

Great Zimbabwe University has since told students of the postponement in a statement by registrar Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo which gave students 24 hours to return to their homes.

"Students who had travelled for face-to-face tuition, practical lessons and subsequent examinations return to their homes beginning today 22 July. "Vacation of halls of residence shall be allowed up to the end of day tomorrow, Thursday 23 July 2020" the notice said.

UZ Registrar Dr Noah Mutongoreni said examinations scheduled for dates beyond July 26 have been postponed.

"All examinations beyond week ending 24 July 2020 are effectively deferred and students are expected to continue with their online classes and also hand in their projects and dissertations as earlier advised.

Clinical classes and examinations for MBChB and BDS Part V are unaffected and remain as previously scheduled," Dr Mutongoreni said.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Prof Fanuel Tagwira explained that those who were already writing will finish their papers.

"Those who were in the middle of writing cannot be disrupted. However, those who were yet to begin will have to hear from their institutions," he said.

