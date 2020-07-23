Zimbabwe: Corruption - Harare Mayor Expected in Court

23 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

HARARE Mayor Herbert Gomba has been arrested on charges related to land scams and is expected to appear in court today.

Gomba was reportedly picked up by the police on Monday night and was yesterday still assisting police with investigations into land scams and deals that have already seen council officials arrested and remanded in court.

His arrest comes as President Mnangagwa urged the justice system to step up the fight against corruption and bring an end to the "catch-and-release syndrome," while the arrest of "small and big fish" should become the new normal.

The head of Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) Mr Thabani Mpofu confirmed Gomba's arrest.

"Yes, police have arrested Gomba and are recording his statements. The charges have to do with land scams," he said. "He will appear in court tomorrow (today) and in some of the charges he is being jointly charged with other council officials who have already been arrested."

Harare has seen a batch of officials, two at the top director level, arrested. At the basis of the charges are allegations that 150 stands were created in Kuwadzana from open spaces and sold for private gain, along with other stands in other areas. On top of that are allegations that police officers ranging in rank from constable to assistant commissioner, and a chief public prosecutor, did not push forward with investigations and prosecutions of some of those suspected and were paid off with stands in Westlea.

The police officers and public prosecutor have also been arrested and have appeared in court.

Harare officials arrested over the past weeks and have appeared in court on corruption charges include the housing director Addmore Nhekairo who is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office, an allegation arising from his approval of the Westlea stand allocations. He was denied bail on Monday.

Acting human resources director Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye, with other co-accused, also appeared in court and were denied bail.

They were allegedly involved in the Kuwadzana scam, prejudicing council of US$1 141 779. Dzehonye is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office while Marara (49) is facing a fraud charge along with Aaron Tayerera (48), who is the acting chief clerical officer.

Marara and Tayerera are charged with fraudulently selling council land in Strathaven for US$20 900 to an unsuspecting land seeker and pocketing the money.

The court refused bail citing significant risks that Marara and co-accused Tayerera would abscond and that Nhekairo would likely interfere with a crucial prosecution witness.

Combined Harare Residents Association director Mrs Loreen Mupasiri-Sani said the association has always been against corruption and believe that everyone who is involved should be brought to book regardless of their position.

"We expect that even other officials who are involved should also be brought to book and due diligence done so that there is fairness and objectivity in terms of dealing with the matter," he said.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust, Mr Shepherd Chikomba wants a full independent audit of councils to find out precisely who did what and when.

"As residents we want an independent auditor to audit these councils and hope investigations are going to be carried out on a non-partisan level because corruption is killing our once sunshine city," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
War of Words Erupts Over Nigerian Service Chiefs, Insecurity

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.